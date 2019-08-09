Boomerang-style feature on WhatsApp soon

By | Published: 1:23 pm

San Francisco: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now working to bring Instagram’s popular Boomerang feature for iOS devices. According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the popular messaging platform is working on a Boomerang-style feature for iOS, but the functionality could land on Android devices as well.

Boomerang feature on Instagram currently allows users to endlessly loop a video backwards and forwards, almost like a GIF.

WABetaInfo added that feature that would land on WhatsApp would be similar and would allow users to loop a part of any video that is less than seven seconds in length. It was however, not clear when the feature would roll out for users.