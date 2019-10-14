Boon for medical seat aspirants

By | Published: 12:55 am 4:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Union government’s decision to conduct a single common entrance test for admissions into medicine programmes across all colleges in the country is likely to be a boon for aspirants.

So far, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance examination and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) MBBS entrance tests were conducted for admissions into medicine programmes across the country.

Starting from next year, admissions to all colleges including AIIMs and JIPMER would be based on the scores obtained in NEET.

Students can reap huge benefits from the new examination system as they need not burn the extra midnight oil for cracking multiple competitive examinations.

The new system would reduce financial burden on parents and students as they need not fund for extra coaching classes besides for applying for multiple exams.

“AIIMS and JIPMER MBBS entrance examinations required extra preparation compared to NEET. With a single examination from next year, pressure to perform well will come down drastically. This will help me concentrate only on one entrance examination and chances of cracking it will be high this time,” said V Anil Krishna who is taking long term coaching for NEET.

According to coaching experts, the new examination system will benefit students particularly from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Apart from subject knowledge, AIIMS and JIMPER MBBS entrance examinations also test students in general knowledge, aptitude and logical thinking, logical and quantitative reasoning. Students from Telugu speaking states were lagging behind in these non-subjective areas. This is not the case with NEET. So top rankers in NEET from can easily get seats in AIIMSs and JIPMER,” said D Sankara Rao, dean, Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Kukatpally.

According to the schedule issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the online registrations for NEET 2020 will commence from December 2 and end on December 31. Admit cards will be available for downloading on the website https://www.nta.ac.in/ from March 27, 2020. NEET will be conducted in pen and paper based mode on May 3, 2020 and the result will be announced on June 4, 2020.

