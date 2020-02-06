Boost for tourism under Kaleshwaram project

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions to develop tourist spots at different locations under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, a team of officials from Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and Irrigation Department are on a two-day tour to the Lakshmi and Annaram projects.

Accompanied by consultants, the team visited the Lakshmi project on Wednesday. All aspects pertaining to development of parks at the dam, operating cruises and houseboats, floating restaurants, setting up giant musical fountains and light and sound show are being explored. The teams will be visiting Annaram on Thursday and after completing the tour, a detailed report will be submitted to the government. This will include estimates and other measures to be taken for developing tourist locations at the two projects, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director B. Manohar said.

With assured water in the projects, officials are focusing on introducing cruise services, houseboats on the lines of those in Kerala and even floating restaurants, he said. There is lot of scope for tourism under the Kaleshwaram project and the State government is keen on developing such spots, adding a new dimension to tourism in the State.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister had directed the officials to develop tourist spots around various barrages, reservoirs and pumphouses built under the multi stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project. In tune with recreation and rejuvenation facilities, officials said there is a lot of scope for developing pilgrimage circuits as well. The projects are dotted by several holy places like Basara, Dharmapuri, Kaleshwaram, Gudem Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Kotilingala, Parnasala and Bhadrachalam.

