Boost for UK-bound students

The British government’s decision to revive the two-year post-study work visa for international students is a welcome development that will cheer thousands of Indians seeking careers in the country. Ever since the work visa system was scrapped by the Theresa May government in 2011-12, there has been a sharp fall in the number of Indian students enrolling in British universities. While there were over 50,000 Indian students in 2010-11, the number has now come down to 22,000. The abolition of the post-study work visas was seen by universities as a deterrent to international students, given that rival nations such as the US, Canada and Australia maintained such visas, However, the re-introduction of the work visa system now, coupled with the proposed introduction of a points-based, fast-track visa regime for high-skilled professionals, would open up immense opportunities for Indians. Understandably, the move has been welcomed by education and business sectors. Post-Brexit, it will be in the interest of the UK to attract more international students to fill the widening skills gap and to serve as a relatively young labour force. It is important for the government to recognise the valuable contributions that international students make and take steps to reform the current visa regime that simply doesn’t suit the requirements of the 21st century. Under the new graduate visa route, applicable from 2020-21 academic year, students from anywhere, including India, would be able to work at any skill level. Moreover, there will be no limit on the number of students who can apply for the new graduate route. After two years, they will be able to switch onto the skilled work visa if they find a job which meets the skill requirement of the route.

As per the existing system, students are given only four months to look for work after completing their undergraduate or postgraduate courses. The new graduate immigration route supports the ambitions of Indian students who consider post-study work option as an important factor when making their choice of studying abroad. At present, Britain attracts about 4.5 lakh international students a year. However, there are stiff barriers to enter the job market. At a time when the country is facing an unprecedented crisis over Brexit and staring at an uncertain future, it must reform the visa system to bring in best international talent and boost the economy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led the campaign to leave the European Union, has advocated an Australian-style, points-based immigration system to get talent needed to fill gaps in the workforce. He must now walk the talk on his promise of fast-tracking the immigration route to attract elite researchers and specialists in science, engineering and technology.

