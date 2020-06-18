Boost your immunity with these warming teas

By | Published: 6:19 pm

After a particularly perspiring summer, monsoon has brought some much-needed coolness with its rains. It has also given people ample opportunity to further polish their skills in the kitchen after an extended lockdown.

Monsoons always go hand in hand with a steaming cuppa of chai, whether it’s milk/cutting/decoction, this hot beverage can warm even the coldest of souls in the very first sip. There is a reason it’s called nature’s tranquilliser. In a city that drives on chai more than coffee, finding a place to have a quick cuppa isn’t too hard.

Although in the after Covid-19 era, we might not suggest you head out unless absolutely necessary, but there is a way to enjoy varieties of tea right at home.

Fruity affair

Experiment with fruit teas that are packed with vitamins and minerals. Mangoes, apple, berries are hot favourites among tea lovers. But if you want to go the extra mile, try combinations like kiwi lemon ginger tea and raspberry teas. Raspberry is a good idea for monsoon as the leaves contain polyphenols like tannins and flavonoids, which act as antioxidants in your body and can help protect cells from damage. Want something refreshing after a long day? The blend of Mint Jamun Black will draw out all the tiredness away.

Kahwas

You might have heard of Kashmiri Kahwas which is a rich blend of fresh spices with a woody flavours. But there is another spicy tea which is equally savoury and helps you lose weight too. Durbari Kahwa is a traditional tea that goes back in time when households used it for anti-ageing and weight loss purposes. If you like to binge on high-calorific foods, having a small cuppa of this will help in lowering those cholesterol levels.

Tart edge

Rosehip oil may be a popular ingredient in skincare products, but it also has other beneficial properties. Consume it iced or hot, the initial sweet taste gives way to a tart flavour. The high dose of antioxidants in hibiscus tea is said to lower inflammation in the body, and keep your skin looking dewy. It’s packed with vitamin C so it’s great for boosting immunity. Do take note of how much of it you drink as it’s a herbal tea. Passion flower tea which is made from its leaves, stems and flower is great to relieve anxiety, agitation, and lack of sleep. If it’s calm you want, drink this tea for some instant effect.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .