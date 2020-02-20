Boosting teamwork and sportsmanship

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Hyderabad: Hamstech Sports Mania 2020 brought back the enthusiasm and action. The guest of honour at the event this year is the internationally-acclaimed badminton player, Pullela Gopichand.

Hamstech aims overall development of its students that is not confined to the four walls of the classroom. It is aimed to help students boost their confidence in interaction, teamwork and sportsmanship. These qualities are essential for them to excel in academic and professional realms.

The event was conducted at ORO Sports Village, Shankarpally. Students participated and competed in sports like cricket, football, kho-kho, badminton, kabaddi, tug of war and more!

The presence of the chief guest, India’s renowned badminton player, Pullela Gopichand was the most prestigious feature of the event. Winner of several international and national awards, Gopichand addressed the students and encouraged them to live up to the spirit of not giving up even during the toughest hours.

Hamstech Sports Mania 2020, held on February 19 from 9 am, displayed the best of dynamism and team spirit among the youngsters. It was another step into instilling determination, focus and perseverance in them, to help them become successful professionals!

