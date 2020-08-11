Bopparam Sarpanch draws inspiration from Kalyana Lakshmi

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:12 pm

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s pet schemes – ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ and ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ – to extend financial assistance to women have inspired Bopparam Sarpanch to launch ‘Grama Kalyana Lakshmi’ scheme in which he provides financial help of Rs 5,016 to any woman getting married in his village.

Sarpanch Karra Prabhakar Reddy has been gifting Rs 5,016 from his pocket to each of the families performing marriage for their daughters, for the last one-and-a-half years. He has so far given the money to 20 families on the day of the weddings. “I would like to help people and I know this money will help families at the time of weddings,” said Prabhakar Reddy, Sarpanch of Bopparam, Kethepally mandal.

Impressed by the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme of the government, he named his scheme ‘Grama Kalyana Lakshmi’.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Prabhakar Reddy said as he had no children he thought of spending his money and properties to help other families in the village perform marriages of girls. “As a Sarpanch, I knew very well how Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes benefit the poor. Hence, I launched Grama Kalyana Lakshmi scheme as a token of my desire to help the people of my village,” he added.

Reddy said that he had worked as sarpanch of the village from 1995 to 2000 and strove for development of the village. But, extending financial assistance gave him more satisfaction than his contribution for development of the village. The love shown by the families, when he extended the financial assistance is immeasurable, he added. The Sarpanch said he was thinking of increasing the amount under Grama Kalyana Lakshmi.

Potharaju Srivani, who received Rs 5,016 in cash from the Sarpanch on her marriage day, said the Chief Minister’s Kalyana Lakshmi scheme had not only reduced the financial burden on families but also changed the attitude towards the girls. The amount given by the village Sarpanch showed his commitment to help the families, she added.

