Boston man re-animates Disney classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Asking for your partner’s hand in marriage is one of the biggest moments of your life and a Hollywood filmmaker from Boston did just that by hatching the ultimate proposal plan for his girlfriend by animating himself and girlfriend into Disney movie Sleeping Beauty.

Lee Loechler, 29 proposed to his high school sweetheart, Sthuthi David on December 30 in a Boston movie theatre, which Lee had secretly rented out and filled with family and friends of the couple, Fox News reported. The filmmaker stealthily stuck in an edited version of the ending scene of Sleeping Beauty by creating the characters of Prince Philip and Aurora to resemble himself and Sthuthi. In the film, the Prince wakes up Aurora from a sleeping curse with a kiss and follows it up by going down on one knee with a ring.

In a video, which he shared on YouTube on January 9 and that has already been viewed over two million times, Lee captures the proposal using a hidden camera he set up in the theatre. The two are sitting next to each other in the front seats of the theatre watching Sleeping Beauty, Sthuthi’s favourite movie.

Though the animation is spot-on, the characters are all wrong: Aurora is no longer a fair-skinned blonde, but a darker-skinned brunette like Sthuthi. Lee waited anxiously for six months throughout the entire film in making before popping the big question to his girlfriend.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter