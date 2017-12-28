Botanical garden in Hyderabad to be thrown open soon

By | Mythreya | Published: 12:22 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The works for recreational facilities taken up at Botanical Garden in Kondapur are heading for completion in a swift manner and will be thrown open to the public in a month. The garden is getting a facelift with new facilities being developed as a part of the eco-tourism project.

According to an official from Forest Development Corporation, the works which started in August were 90 per cent done and the facilities would be ready for use in one to two months. “All major works related to the new facilities have been completed and only beautification works are left,” he said.

The new features added to the sprawling 274 acres Kothaguda Reserve Forest include a new yoga centre, open-air amphitheatre, extended child play area, tree cottages, log huts, tented cottages, party zone and Pala Pitta cycling park.

“These additions will be available for users within 30 days. The cycling park which was inaugurated last month has been receiving a huge response with around 1,000 cyclists visiting the park on weekends,” the official said.

Other new projects such as the tortoise gymnasium for which construction has been completed is waiting for the equipment to be installed. Another interesting addition to the park, an audio-visual enabled child environmental education centre to teach school children about environmental education, is progressing at a brisk pace.

New sprinklers to water plants, developing new gardens- a xerophyte garden, a herbal garden, a cactus garden, and a new bamboo made office room are in the offing.

An outlet to sell pure forest produce is ready outside the park entrance with a view to serve even those not entering the park.

New projects heading completion

Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) Managing Director Chandan Mitra said that projects such as Rashi Vanam, Nakshathra Vanam were already open and the remaining new facilities were heading for completion.

To extend the child play area, orders have already been placed for new play equipment. “Once these recreational works inside the park are completed, development works outside the park in the reserve forest area will be initiated,” added Mitra.

Book a cottage

Adopting the best practices from across the country, a tree cottage, tented cottage, and a log hut are coming up at the park. All these cottages will sport a smooth wooden finish and be equipped with a drawing room, a rest room and attached toilets. Families can avail these facilities in the visiting hours of the park from 9 am to 6 pm.

In the serene ambience of the park, a yoga centre with a capacity of around 300 will cater to the meditational needs of surrounding city dwellers and IT employees.

In order to attract school children celebrate picnics and events in an open space, the theatre is being planned. This open air theatre will also be allowed for promotional events or parties.

With an extra focus on kids, the park authorities have decided to double the child play space by adding new play equipment in addition to existing sliders and swings.