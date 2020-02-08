Botox the secret to Eminem’s young-looking face: Nick Cannon

By | Published: 7:40 pm

TV host and rapper Nick Cannon is not done attacking his nemesis Eminem. He recently claimed that the secret of the rapper’s young-looking face was botox. In the latest clip of an interview with VLAD TV, Cannon talked about the possibility of the rapper turned to botox to enable him to age “gracefully”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Cannon rapped about the allegations in his diss track “Pray for Him”. Cannon told the channel: “Eminem doesn’t look the same the way he once looked.” He continued: “The proof is in the pudding. It could be years of drug use. You know, we don’t want to make fun of none… it seems like he’s on the right path but something’s going on. His s**t’s getting tighter and tighter as the years go by.”

The comments come after Cannon talked about the reported same-sex oral exchange he gave to his chauffeur, according to Eminem. He denied the claims, making some perceive him as homophobic though he said that it was not the case. “Some people were saying I was being homophobic.

I was like ‘I’m not scared of him sucking d**k’. There’s nothing scary about it, if that’s what you like… I was like, ‘Bring all your boyfriends to the show. Come to the show muthaf**ka’,” he said.Cannon went on to say that part of the reason he continued his disagreement with Eminem is to keep himself in the spotlight.