Botsa slams Chandrababu’s remarks

By | AP Bureau | Published: 12:34 am

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana took strong exception to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks that the YSR Congress party government was shelving Amaravati apprehending that it would bring name and fame to him as it was his brainchild.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, the Minister pointed out that Chandrababu had spent only Rs 5,000 crore during his five years in the office and not a single permanent structure was built there. “There are only temporary structures and Amaravati remained only in graphics. The people had given him opportunity to construct the capital. What prevented him from building it?” he asked.

Also, while the cost of construction was around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000 per sqft in Guntur and the proposed capital region, the State government spent Rs 10,000 per sqft, which smelt a rat, he stated.

On the other hand, Chandrababu had given away 5,000 acres of land to his brother-in-law close to the capital region, and many of his relatives and friends and members of his community had purchased lands for a song in the region thanks to insider trading, the Minister alleged.

“Chandrababu says that our Government has no clarity on the capital. What clarity he and his son Lokesh want? Do they want to know what would happen to their land deals in the capital region, whether the lands bought by their relatives would remain or not?” he asked.

Satyanarayana said his government had the clarity and a committee has already been set up on the capital issue, which would tour all the 13 districts, elicit opinion of the people from all sections of the society, and come out with recommendations which would be implemented by the government, he said.

He also faulted Chandrababu for throwing the State in a debt trap with dues accounting to a whopping Rs 1.65 lakh crore. There were also bills to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore pending, he said, adding that Chandrababu had no right to criticise the State Government which was providing people friendly governance.

