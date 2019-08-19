Bottleneck on Nizampet-Bachupally stretch to be widened

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: With complaints of frequent traffic jams being raised by commuters on the Nizampet-Bachupally stretch, efforts are being made to widen the motorway from the existing 60 feet to 100 feet to ease traffic congestion.

Nizampet has a population of more than 2.5 lakhs and most of the IT professionals working in different companies here reside in the locality to cut short the travelling time to reach Hitec City. Throughout the year, there is huge traffic flow from Nizampet to Hitec city through JNTU and Forum Mall route and traffic jams are turning into a regular menace.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday inspected the Nizampet – Bachupally road and directed the officials to prepare a road development plan for widening the existing road from 60 feet to 100 feet in width.

Traffic, especially during peak hours, moves at a snail’s pace on the 8km stretch from Nizampet crossroad to Bachupally. Interestingly, of the 8 km, 1.5 km is under the control of Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) while the rest is under the purview of the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department. During the inspection, Arvind Kumar observed that to ease traffic congestion on Nizampet road, the alternative parallel road would have to be widened to 100 feet.

Further, he suggested to officials to develop two alternative roads parallel to the existing Hitec City road passing via Forum mall and JNTU. Accordingly, two options have been worked out.

The first option suggested by the consultants was a road from HITEX Arch of NAC road to Indu Fortune followed by Vasantha Vihar Colony adjacent to JNTU, which leads to Nizampet duly providing an ROB in between Vasantha City and Indu Fortune while the second was to develop the road from Miyapur Metro depot to Calvary temple. The Principal Secretary directed the officials to examine both the proposals immediately and submit a report, said a press release.