Bottoms up for mint margarita

A margarita is a generic term used for a cocktail, which consists of tequila, lime juice, soda, water and many more kinds of liquor and drinks, which is shaken and blended well with ice.Very popular in Mexico and the United States, the concoction in question is good to go when you are around people who love a good drink. The best part is, mint margaritas can be non-alcoholic too.Freshly-squeezed lime juice is the key ingredient that adds a tart and bitter flavour to the glass.
Ingredients
- A handful of mint leaves
- 2 tbsp sugar syrup
- 2 tbsp squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tsp powdered sugar
- 1 tsp black salt
- Lemon slice for garnish
- Ice cubes (as required)
- 500 ml plain soda
- Strainer
- Blender
Method
- Wash mint leaves well and blend them with ice cubes, black salt, fresh lemon juice and sugar syrup.
- Blend the ingredients until smooth.
- Strain the mixture into a martini glass, add a dash of soda.
- Now, apply lemon juice on the rim of the glass and sprinkle powdered sugar and salt as shown.
Use the slice of lemon to decorate your glass of martini.
- Before having your mint margarita, taste a slice of lemon to add more flavour to your taste buds.
- Your mint margarita is ready to serve.