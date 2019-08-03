Bottoms up for mint margarita

By | Published: 7:52 pm 8:06 pm

A margarita is a generic term used for a cocktail, which consists of tequila, lime juice, soda, water and many more kinds of liquor and drinks, which is shaken and blended well with ice.Very popular in Mexico and the United States, the concoction in question is good to go when you are around people who love a good drink. The best part is, mint margaritas can be non-alcoholic too.Freshly-squeezed lime juice is the key ingredient that adds a tart and bitter flavour to the glass.

Ingredients

A handful of mint leaves

2 tbsp sugar syrup

2 tbsp squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp powdered sugar

1 tsp black salt

Lemon slice for garnish

Ice cubes (as required)

500 ml plain soda

Strainer

Blender

Method