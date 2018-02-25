Bought, sealed and delivered

By | Published: 12:55 am 1:10 am

When it came to grocery shopping and other household supplies, software professional Kranthi Ramella’s usual routine involved making one visit to the supermarket once a week after work or during the weekend. But, for the past couple of years, she, like many others has taken to shopping even for the smallest of items and everyday necessities online.

“We order groceries from Bigbasket, food from Swiggy and flowers from the Ferns and Petals websites. All of us work long hours, and, during weekends, we want to go out and relax, not get bogged down by pending tasks,” feels Kranthi who shifted to online shopping two years ago.

Kranthi is among the growing number of shoppers who use internet for almost everything, whether it’s buying air, train or bus tickets, paying bills, movie tickets, event passes, making bank transactions and mobile recharges. Primary reasons for this include it is convenient, the orders are delivered in time (mostly) and the best part, it’s all done with the click of a button from the comfort of the home.

Target-driven campaigns

Clothes, books, home appliances, mobiles, accessories, cookware, furniture, properties — the list is endless. Beyond major e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart and Alibaba group, smaller niche websites such as Quikr, OLX, Nykaa, Limeroad, Street Style Store, Shein and Asos are also becoming popular with consumers for their reasonable rates and delivery options.

The attraction factor is the target marketing applied by the companies; for instance, Myntra recently introduced the ‘try and buy’ option which gives users the choice to try clothes, shoes and accessories, and make up their minds on buying it. Previously, when buying clothes, shoppers would go to the shop and see the merchandise to get a ‘feel’ of the item and then promptly order it online; in many cases, at a bargain price than outlet rates.

But, this gap between the digital and physical stores has been bridged through application of virtual reality. E-commerce portals like CaratLane and Lenskart were the earliest players who allowed users to try their products virtually and visualise how the glasses or jewellery will look on them without going to a store. For homemaker Ragini Gupta who had a bad experience with an online order, the option is perfect. “I had ordered some jewellery which didn’t look the same either in quality or look as the one shown online. After that, I now buy only from tried and tested websites after comparing prices,” shares Ragini who adds that shopping online also means not having to go looking around for specific items from shop to shop.

According to a report by leading digital payments firm PayPal and global market research firm Ipsos, online shopping rose by 83 per cent in 2016, over 53 per cent of consumers accounted for shopping on dedicated websites, 29 per cent through its application and 10 per cent through social media sites. And from the forecast of 2018, it looks like the number may triple soon. Going by the report, most popular categories were clothing, footwear, accessories, consumer electronics and cosmetic products with first time buyers ordering books as a trial before turning to other products.

Financial consultant Mihir Shah says, that also depends on what one is buying. “Many of my friends buy electronics like mobile phones and laptops for bargain prices online. I order cleaning supplies for my car and bike from Amazon. My riding gear comes from trusted suppliers who have an online presence, so if I’m buying gloves or replacing the visor of my helmet, I get to choose from a wide range of products displayed,” says Mihir.

Across countries

Consumers are also not shying away from buying across the border. City-based makeup artist Aliya Baig decided to not to buy makeup products from Flipkart and Amazon after successive deliveries of fake products. “That’s a very big problem in makeup distribution in India in my experience. There is a lot of infusion of dupes. I order my makeup supplies from Sephora online,” says Aliya who has been ordering online for the past five years. For those looking to get bike parts at a reasonable price, Alibaba is their go-to site. Entrepreneur T Anudeep buys car parts from the site but his only grouse is it can take a month for delivery. “There is no hassle of cash on delivery, all orders need online payment. Many websites these days also offer referral codes and give discounts, so that is a plus,” adds Anudeep. And with regular emails screaming sale on everything, from necessities, shoes and bags to footwear, e-commerce companies make sure the buyers keep coming back.