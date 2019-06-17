Bouncers thrash customers in Hyderabad bar

By | Published: 2:37 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons were allegedly beaten up by bouncers in a bar in Jubilee Hills after a row over payment of bill late on Sunday night. According to the police, P Karthik Reddy, along with his friends, went to the bar where the bouncers allegedly thrashed them and hit them with rods.

Karthik in his complaint to the police said he had gone with his friends to the bar on Jubilee Hills Road No 36 on Sunday night to celebrate the birthday of one of them. “A bouncer named Rakesh came to us and asked us to leave the premises saying we had damaged the mirrors in the washrooms. When we checked, no mirror was broken. But the bouncer thrashed us with sticks and rods injuring us,” Karthik told the police.

He said they refused to pay the bill unless the bouncers apologized to them for hitting them. “Again the bouncers abused and assaulted us resulting in head injuries too,” Karthik alleged. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

After a woman alleged that she was disrobed and assaulted by a group including women and staff in another bar in Somajiguda late last week, this is the second such incident of violence reported from bars in the city.

