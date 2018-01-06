Bouncers threatening techies to quit: Cops to verify footage

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police will verify footage from surveillance cameras installed at Verizon Data Services India Private Limited to find out whether or not hired bouncers and hooligans had threatened employees to sign on the resignation papers given by the management.

“As the employees alleged that the management intimidated and threatened them through bouncers, we have decided to examine footage from surveillance cameras and accordingly take action against those involved in the incident,” Madhapur Inspector R Kalinga Rao said on Friday.

As the matter was related to resignation letters, the employees had already approached the Labour Court. “We deal with the intimidating tactics of the management in forcing employees to sign resignation letters,” Rao said.

He said a case under Sections 341 (Wrongful restraint) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the company. “We booked the case against the company as we do not know who forced the employees to sign on the resignation papers,” the Inspector said.

In their complaint, the employees said on December 12, each one was called individually into a meeting room where the bouncers were also present along with the HR manager. The manager brought printed resignation letters and asked them to sign them. “When we sought time, the HR department refused and said we could leave the room only after signing the papers,” the employees said.

They said when some of them tried to leave, the bouncers pushed them back and did not allow them to leave the room. The management threatened employees and coerced them to sign the document.

“We would like to place it on record that we did not sign the document voluntarily and we did it only under force and intimidation,” one of the employees A Rahul said.