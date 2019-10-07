Bountiful rains in September in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: At a time when the city was staring at a deficit rainfall, the month of September came as a big surprise with bountiful rains to end the monsoon with a surplus.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a weak monsoon in August had Hyderabad reeling at 22 per cent of deficit rainfall. However, with the change in weather system in September, the city went to record a surplus rainfall of 13 per cent. From a deficit of 22 per cent to a surplus of 13 per cent, the rains indeed came as a blessing though the heavy lashing left the normal city life disrupted for most part of the month.

Interestingly, data available with the IMD shows that the rainfall in the month of September was so high that it was almost equal to the cumulative rainfall of the months of June, July and August. Between June and August, Hyderabad district received 360.7 mm of rainfall against a normal of 464 mm, while in September it stood at 339.7 mm against a normal of 157.2 mm for the month.

Monsoon initially began on a bright note in June with the month registering a total rainfall of 116.9 mm which was 11 per cent above normal. However, it played hide and seek in July and August till September came with a ray of hope improving the ground water siuation. In fact, June and September usually see light to moderate rains and heavy to very heavy rains are rare while July and August are said to be peak monsoon months. However, the trend was reversed with September changing the status of monsoon this year.

The situation was no different in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. For a normal rainfall of 160.8 mm in September, Ranga Reddy recorded 181.1 mm and Medchal-Malkajgiri 218.6 mm against 167.5 mm. Due to lack of rainfall in July and August, both Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri had at a deficit of 15 per cent and 5 per cent respectively in the four months of monsoon.

IMD officials said that monsoon was strong in September unlike July and August. “Southwest monsoon is still prevailing and it will take at least one more week to withdraw over the State,” said a senior IMD official.

On the other hand, State had surplus rainfall in as many as 30 districts out of the 31. Against a normal rainfall of 163.9 mm, Telangana received 241.1 mm with a surplus of 47 per cent. When it came to four months of monsoon, the State witnessed 805.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 759.6 mm and recorded 6 per cent surplus.

Trees uprooted, roads under sheets of water

The continuing heavy rains in the city on Sunday ended up uprooting trees in some residential colonies and markets and disrupting traffic. Following heavy rains, many areas across the city were left under sheets of water. Motorists also had to drive through inundated road stretches in some parts.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received over 52 complaints pertaining to uprooting of trees, water stagnation and others from different areas of the city. In some localities such as Padmashali Colony, SBI Colony, Street No.5 Marredpally and Nallakunta, years-old trees got uprooted. The GHMC officials claimed there were no untoward incidents.

Water stagnation complaints were received from Kukatpally, Hayathnagar, Yakutpura, Uppuguda, Hasthinapuram, LB Nagar, Gandhi Hospital and other areas. The GHMC’s Disaster Response Force and Monsoon Emergency Teams swung into action and cleared the trees which got uprooted and also the water stagnation points to facilitate free flow of traffic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter