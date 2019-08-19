Bowenpally accident: Grandmother also succumbs to injuries

By | Published: 3:22 pm

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old grandmother, who suffered injuries after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in was rammed by a car driven by a minor on Sunday, succumbed to her injuries in the wee hours of Monday.

Nagamani, 65, was undergoing treatment in hospital after the accident, in which her one-an-a-half year grandson Mahadev was killed on Sunday itself.

Around 6 pm on Sunday, Chirukuri Sandhya Kiran (45), a housewife from KPHB colony, was travelling in the autorickshaw along with her mother Nagamani (65) and twin sons, Mahadev and Madhav, when a car driven by a minor boy aged 16 years rammed the auto, injuring all five in the vehicle, including the auto driver near the Dairy Farm crossroads in Bowenpally.

Based on a complaint from Sandhya Kiran, the Bowenpally police registered a case against the driver and his father Nooruddin for allowing him to drive the vehicle without a driving license.