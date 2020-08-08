Bowland: The journey of the lone archer

By | Published: 5:32 pm

Bowland is the journey of the lone archer one set to overcome all obstacles in her way. The game never lets you forget that, as everything about it is “straight to business” almost like a classical arcade game. As you play longer and progress further, the inspiration becomes increasingly apparent as most things about Bowland resemble the classic space shooter Demon Star from the late ’90s.

A game that enjoys cult status Demon Star was the journey of a lone space fighter progressing through the endless universe gunning down enemies and Bowland replicates that as you cross the plains and the forests; brave the deserts and the snow. With a gentle learning curve and some wonderfully designed levels this game is extremely inviting of the new player.

Bowland’s strength lies in its variety of weapons, you are not a run of the mill archer firing arrows at your opponents; but someone who can wield lightning, fire and anything the game offers. As you clear sub-levels, you receive bonuses and they all stack up.

Towards the end of a level, you are formidable if you have played the game right and the bonuses add up. As you clear the level, you begin the next one from scratch again. There is gear too and thankfully its upgrades aren’t reset.

Despite its many strengths, unique style and variety of levels, the game experience can get annoying as the game thrusts ads upon you. In my experience, I have shut the game abruptly in between play sessions as I just couldn’t watch the multitude of them. You are subjected to ads for respawns for bonuses and so on. Ads being a key element of the Free2Play experience is an accepted facet in 2020, but the need to balance their frequency is important lest the game begins to lose its sheen. I felt that loss of lustre with Bowland in a couple of days. Almost makes you think back to, what could have been.If you can brave the ads, who knows you may get the chance to play a bit?

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .