Box turtle who lost two legs is now on a roll

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Veterinary students at Louisiana State University (LSU) improvised to help make Pedro, a 15-year-old box turtle, mobile again. Sandra Traylor, Pedro’s owner, came across the turtle after someone decided to give him up for adoption. When Pedro was adopted, he was already missing one hind leg. He also disappeared for a few months, and returned home missing his other leg. Then, Kelly Rockwell, an intern at the hospital, came up with an idea to fix this issue, by putting glued lego pieces with wheels attached underneath Pedro to make him move. The process to make the prosthetic only took a couple of hours. And now, from no legs to having wheels as a backup, Pedro is unstoppable.

The smart move, tweeted by LSU, was praised by netizens and has clocked over 2,50,000 views.