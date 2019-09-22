Boy dies in hit and run incident in Suryapet

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Suryapet: A five-year-old boy died in a hit and run case at Kodad in the district on Sunday. The victim was identified as D Devaraj, son of Vijay and Kheem, natives of Chhattisgarh. The family resides in Balajinagar in the town. When Kheem was crossing the Kodad-Huzurnagar road along with her son, a speeding car coming from Huzurnagar side, hit the boy and sped away. The injured boy was shifted by his parents to the government hospital for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment.

Vijay’s family was one of the five families which migrated to Kodad and were working in the construction of double bedroom houses. With the death of the boy, the families from Chhattisgarh were grief-stricken. Kodad police were making efforts to trace the car involved in the hit and run incident. The police filed a case and were investigating.

