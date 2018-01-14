Boy dies while boarding MMTS

By | Published: 1:07 am 1:08 am

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old student died while trying to board an MMTS train at Jamia Osmania railway station on Thursday.

Ch Mukesh, a Class IX student of a private school and resident of Amberpet, had come to Vidhyanagar along with seven friends. They parked their bicycles at their friend’s house in Vidhyanagar and were proceeding towards Warasiguda to purchase ‘manja’ from near the Vidhyanagar railway station by walking along an open space near the tracks.

A few metres before the Jamia Osmania railway station, they noticed the MMTS train coming and ran towards the station to board the train. But Mukesh slipped and fell on the floor abutting the tracks. He suffered serious head injuries. Passengers at the station rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Kacheguda railway police handed over the body to the family on Friday.