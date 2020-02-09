Boy electrocuted in Hyderabad while playing cricket

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: A Class VI student got electrocuted at Filmnagar in Banjara Hills on Sunday morning. Around 10.30 am, B Akhil (12) and his friends were playing cricket on a road near Filmnagar Club.

One of the players hit the ball into the club’s tennis court. Akhil scaled a wall to enter the premises. “On the return, he climbed the wall again and came in contact with a power transformer. He got electrocuted,” Ravi Raj, Sub-Inspector Banjara Hills police station, said.

Police rushed him to Osmania General Hospital where doctors declared his dead. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter