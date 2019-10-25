Boy electrocuted while playing in school in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Nizamabad: A class V student died on the spot at Phulong Government High School in Nizamabad when he came in contact with a live wire while playing with his friends.

According to the police, Ayan Khan (11), a student of the Urdu medium, touched the live wire hanging near a tree and got electrocuted. On seeing this, some students fled, while the others tried to save him. But, Ayan died in a few minutes.

Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan ordered the Nizamabad DEO to conduct an inquiry on this incident. Transco officials and police personnel reached the spot and conducted an inquiry. Ayan’s parents and relatives alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of Transco officials and demanded that action be taken against them. Police registered the case.

