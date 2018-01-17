Hyderabad boy falls into nala chasing kites, dies

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy’s attempt to chase a kite claimed his life on Tuesday. The boy, Lukmunullah Khan, died after he slipped and fell into a nala under the Sanathnagar police station limits.

According to the police, Khan, a resident of First Lancer Road at Masab Tank, along with his parents had gone to visit his grandparents at Indira Gandhi Puram.

The incident occurred around noon when the boy’s family members were asleep. Sanathnagar Inspector E Venkat Reddy said after having lunch, the elders were taking rest and the boy came out of the house searching for kites.

“It was then he came across a kite flying, and he began chasing it. In the process, he reached the nala where he slipped and fell. As he did not know swimming, he drowned,” he said.

The boy’s death came to light when the family members were informed by local residents about a body floating in the nala. The police later retrieved the body and shifted it to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, Mujeebullah Khan, police have booked a case.