Boy falls off building while flying Kite in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old boy died after falling from a building while flying a kite.

According to the police, K Nikhil Kumar (10), a Class Three student, lived along with his family members at Siddiqnagar in Madhapur. On Wednesday evening, Nikhil was flying a kite on top of the building.

“He slipped and fell on the ground, and died on the spot,” police said. A case was registered by the police and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. An autopsy was performed on Thursday and the body was handed over to the family members.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.