Boy found dead at brick kiln in Warangal

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Warangal Urban: A boy aged around 12 years died under suspicious circumstances at a brick kiln unit at Nakkapally village under Mamnoor police station limits in the wee hours of Monday.

The boy was identified as Dinesh Boyi, son of Tapana Boyi and Sanji Boyi. The parents of the deceased are migrant workers from Odisha State, they work as brick makers in the unit.

It is alleged that he was beaten to death by two youths who also work at the brick kiln unit. Police have shifted the body to MGM hospital for postmortem.

It is learnt that police have already taken two youths into custody. Mamnoor Inspector Raju is investigating the case.

