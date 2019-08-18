‘Boy’ to release on August 23

By | Published: 5:42 pm 5:43 pm

Lakshya and Sahithi in the lead roles, Boy is all set to release on August 23.

Directed by Amar Viswaraj, the narrative revolves around the school going child and his last days of schooling.

Neeraj, Vinay Varma, Nehal, Varsha, Kalpalatha, Madhavi, Trishul were among several other characters in the movie.

“A mischievous yet creative child, Neeraj made his debut as a child artiste. He appears very quick at his work,” says Kalpalatha who is playing the mother’s role in the movie.

“Everyone will surely relate to the character of the boy in the movie,” says the director.

Elvin James, Jaya Prakash are rendering the music while Aashkar is the cinematographer. The movie is being co-produced by R Ravi Shekar Raju along with Amar Vishwaraj under the banner Vishwaraj Creations.