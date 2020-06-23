‘Boycott China’ movement may hit sports business

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The border dispute between India and China at the Galwan valley that saw the death of 20 Indian soldiers gave rise to ‘Boycott China’ movement. While the Chinese products are deep into Indian market, the sports industry too is one of the biggest consumers.

More than half of the sports industry goods like badminton rackets, shuttlecocks, gym equipment, table tennis balls and other sports wear are being imported from China. Rio Olympics silver medallist and World Champion PV Sindhu has signed a four-year deal worth 50-crore with Chinese badminton racket company Li-Ning. Another shuttler Kidambi Srikanth too inked a 35-crore deal with the same company. Li-Ning is also currently Indian contingent’s official apparel partner till the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo Olympics.

Hyderabad city too is one of the biggest importers of Chinese goods. With Hyderabad turning into a badminton hub, the demand for the rackets and shuttlecocks is always high. After Japan-based Yonex, the new-entrant Li-Ning has made a mark, especially after the signing of Sindhu and Srikanth.

Under the present circumstances, the demand for Chinese sports goods is likely to see a big dip. “In the last few days, there were a few people who came to our shop to purchase sporting goods. They clearly said they don’t want to buy Chinese items,” said Ravi Kumar Madan, Indiana Sports.

“The goods which China produces are cheaper in rate. That is the reason most of the shops import it from there. We stopped producing raw material and the goods which are imported are cheaper. What we need to do is start a moment like make in India where we should start producing raw goods and sports material. It will also create lakhs of jobs within India,” said the 71-year-old veteran with over 50 years of experience in the industry.

Meanwhile, Vijay Shah, the manager of Sachdev Sports, said, “The business is not good because of the pandemic outbreak as there are no sporting activities. We haven’t seen much people who don’t want to buy China-made products as of now. We don’t know what will happen in future.”

Apart from Yonex (Japan-based company) and Li-Ning, Victor is another brand – based in Tiawan – which is in demand along with Caltron (England) and Head (US). Recently, Indian Weightlifting Federation called for the boycott of sports apparatus alleging the weightlifting sets they ordered turned out to be faulty.

