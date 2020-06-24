‘Boycott China’ to have side-effects on pharma

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Some hard facts first. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third-largest in the world by volume. In terms of value, it is ranked 13. India accounts for 60 per cent of the total drugs and medicines exported globally.

Bulk drugs of fermentation origin, antivirals and retroviral, products used in cardiovascular conditions, and central nervous system, and vitamins are some of the therapy classifications which India largely imports. And China accounts for 60% of these imports.

Not surprisingly, the industry is seeing the movement against Chinese imports as rhetoric. It is not in favour of outright delinking trade with China.

“For so long, we promoted imports from China and others eastern countries for want of cheap products. In the process, we neglected domestic industry since it is expensive comparatively. The dependency has increased so much that is has become indispensable. It is not possible to delink from Chinese supplies all of a sudden,” says K Koteswara Rao, Convener of All India Forum for MSMEs.

Raw materials include both active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and inactive ingredients. Known excipients that are included in dosage form are not for direct therapeutic action but also aid in the manufacturing process, to protect, support or enhance stability, or for bioavailability or patient acceptability.

“Banning products from China should not be an emotive issue. First, the capacities and capabilities have to be built. These are decisions that have to be taken by big manufacturers and technical experts,” says V Bhaskara Rao of Hyderabad-based SL Drugs and Pharmaceuticals which is into sourcing and supply of chemicals, intermediates and bulk drugs.

The imports of pharma products from China for the year 2018-19 have been pegged at $ 148.36 million (about Rs 1038.61crore) and in 2019-20 (April- February), the imports have been valued at $163.04 million (Rs 1,149.s7 crore) according to Commerce Minister data.

Jayant Tagore, past president, Bulk Drugs Manufacturers’ Association, says India can be an API and key starting material (KSM) formulations hub in about four years. But for that to happen, CRAM policy is needed. “We need to establish three or four global standard industrial parks and new plants to meet both domestic and export markets. This is a golden opportunity and action must be taken immediately,” says Tagore.

The industry sees the upcoming Pharma City in Hyderabad as part of the solution as it will have advanced technology and stringent pollution norms.

Centre’s Steps

The Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in a notification on June 2 announced a scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks.

The government has already identified 53 compounds, where the import is high, to manufacture in India. It has also announced a 20% incentive on the incremental sale of certain products. (see infographics)

The scheme proposes to provide grant-in-aid to three bulk drug parks with a maximum limit of Rs 1,000 crore per bulk drugs park or 70% of the project cost of common infrastructure facilities. The scheme will be open during 2020-21 to 2024-25, the notification said.

The production-linked incentive scheme is aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing of critical KSMs, drugs, intermediates and APIs.

Bhaskara Rao however says producers should not jump in just for the 20% incentive. “This should be leveraged to lower the import dependence and also keep prices affordable. The focus should be on enhancing existing facilities,” he says.

Prices of a few products have increased due to the pandemic and further rise is not ruled out. The increase in dollar rate will also cut margins, say Pharmexil Director General R Uday Bhaskar.

Koteswara Rao, however, isn’t too pleased with the incentive and says the government has to act proactively and support the domestic sectors by creating a level playing field. “Strangely, governments excel in offering various incentives and subsidies to the companies that parachute on Indian soil rather than creating a comparable and compatible investments environment and ecosystem for the local corporates,” he says.

