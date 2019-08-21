BP turning into a silent killer

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Senior physicians from Hyderabad on Wednesday said that blood pressure has become a silent killer and a significant factor for causing heart ailments, strokes and chronic kidney diseases.

While there is a lot of focus on diagnosis and management of diabetes, physicians said that there was also a need to have similar focus on blood pressure, which was quite often tough to detect at an early stage because of lack of symptoms.

Senior cardiologist from Hyderabad Dr Sunil Kapoor said that even the prevalence of misdiagnosis of high blood pressure was on the rise. “Some persons might have high blood pressure in the presence of a doctor due to anxiety but normal blood pressure when at home. Prevailing practice is that the doctor on finding that the person has blood pressure initiates the treatment and this could lead to misdiagnosis,” Dr Kapoor said.

Doctors while interacting with press persons on hypertension said that quite often there were instances of masked hypertension, which means patients with a history of high blood pressure would have normal blood pressure in a doctor’s clinic. Under such circumstances, doctors miss the diagnosis and do not prescribe any medicines.

“To avoid such situations, it’s always better for patients to record their blood pressure at home once in the morning and evening for a week. This will give an accurate picture of blood pressure of that person,” doctors said.

Senior nephrologist Dr Manisha Sahay said high blood pressure also had a lasting impact on kidneys and had become a leading cause for chronic kidney ailments.

“Hypertension has become a major killer disease in Hyderabad. Especially techies from Hyderabad are prone because of high stress levels and sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, we in Hyderabad also have this habit of consuming spicy food, which is high on salt content. Changing lifestyle is the best way to avoid onset of high blood pressure at an early age,” Dr Manisha Sahay said.

