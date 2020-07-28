By | Sports Bureau | Published: 3:00 pm 3:43 pm

Hyderabad: Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels Suresh Raina’s career with Indian team is more or less over as he sees no role for the southpaw in the Men In Blue team.

He also added that Virat Kohli’s nature of promoting youngsters will make it difficult for Raina’s comeback to international cricket. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the chinaman bowler said, “But if you look at Indian line-up right now, where Virat Kohli wants to take it, he is looking at youngsters at the moment. And Shreyas Iyer has done reasonably well at no. 4 and that is where Raina is going to bat. I don’t see him batting lower down the order. He’s more of the batsman that comes in at no.3 or 4 and bats through the middle overs. I don’t think there is a role for him in Indian cricket.”

The 49-year-old Hogg said that if there is any chance of his comeback it will be only if another left-hander Shikhar Dhawan is left out of the team. “The only way he could get a chance to make a comeback in T20 cricket is if they continue to open with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and leave Shikhar Dhawan out, so he may have a slight chance there. But I don’t see Raina playing again and that’s a little disappointing to say,” Brad Hogg said.