Brad Pitt joins DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s film

Los Angeles: Actor Brad Pitt has joined Leonardo DiCaprio in the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Manson movie. The film will be titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, reports variety.com.

Tarantino, who is writing and directing the film, has described the project as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood”.

DiCaprio will play Rick Dalton, former star of a western TV series, while Pitt will be his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth.

“Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognise anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour…Sharon Tate,” said Tarantino.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old. I’m very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff,” he added.

Quentin Tarantino has earlier worked with Brad Pitt in ‘Inglourious Basterds’, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’, which scored five Oscar nods.

The Manson movie will be released worldwide on August 9, 2019, thereby opening on the 50th anniversary of the day that the Manson family committed the LaBianca murders.

The movie is believed to involve Charles Manson and the Manson family murders. It’s the first project which Tarantino will release without the Weinstein Company.