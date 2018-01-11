Telangana Brahmin poets to get financial aid for publishing writings

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: To encourage Brahmin poets, the Telangana Brahmin Welfare Parishad has decided to give financial support for publishing their writings.

In a press release, the Parishad Administrator K Chandramohan said for publishing the writings related to spiritual, historic, social and mythological scripts in all forms of the literature Rs 51,000 will be given from the parishad.

He said the interested Brahmin poets should apply online on admin-tbsp-ga@telangana.gov.in before February 10 by enclosing native, income and caste certificate along with two true copies of the script.