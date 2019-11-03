Brahmotsavams at Limbadri Gutta begin

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Nizamabad: The famous Limbadri Gutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavams launched on Saturday at Limbadri Gutta temple of Bheemgal mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district. The festivities including Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam, Rathotsavam and Dolotsavamwill, be held for 13 days till November 14.

The two-week Brahmotsavams started with the priests bringing the deity’s ceremonial statues from temple head priest Nambi Limbadri’s house in Bheemgal as a prelude to the celebrations.

The Brahmotsavams will be witnessed by lakhs of people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Kalyanam of the presiding God will be held on November 11 followed by the Rathotsavam on November 12 and the Dolotsavam on November 14. The temple trustees have made elaborate arrangements for the festivities and TSRTC is operating busses from Nizamabad, Armoor, Metpally, Kamareddy depots.

