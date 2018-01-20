Brain dead man gives life to five

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Puducherry: Five persons got a new lease of life after the organs of a 25-year-old brain dead man were harvested and transplanted on them.

Suresh from this town met with an accident on January 16 and sustained serious head injuries following which he was admitted to JIPMER here. Subsequently, he was declared brain dead and his family informed of it.

After getting the consent of his family members, both the kidneys, liver and the two corneas were harvested on January 18, Nodal Officer of National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) in JIPMER, Sreejith Parameswaran said. Five needy patients in JIPMER got the kidneys, liver and two corneas, it said.

Director of JIPMER S C Parija said all the patients who underwent transplant are recovering well.