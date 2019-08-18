Brain stroke third largest ailment responsible for deaths: Studies

By | Published: 12:30 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: In the last few years, a slew of epidemiological studies in the country consistently put brain strokes in the top three Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) that cause death and disability. Brain strokes have become the third largest ailment, after heart ailments and cancers, which are directly responsible for fatalities.

Studies indicate that the incidence of brain strokes is 130 persons out of 1 lakh population in India. According to Indian Stroke Association (ISA), worldwide every year close to 17 million people suffer from strokes, out of which 6.2 million die and 5 million suffer disabilities.

There are other studies indicating vast degree of incidence of strokes. In the Journal of Stroke Medicine, a study titled ‘Recommendation for the early management of Acute Ischemic Stroke’, taken up by several Indian researchers, the prevalence rate of strokes is between 84 and 262 strokes per 1 lakh persons in rural areas, and between 334 and 424 strokes for 1 lakh population in urban areas.

In the last 15 years, there was an increase of 17.5 per cent in the number of stroke cases in India. The reason for so many cases of strokes and disabilities is because of lack of preventive strategies against strokes and poor organisation of stroke management facilities, which is resulting in lack of availability of facilities for stroke management in rural and semi-urban populations.

Lack of facilities in rural, semi-urban areas

Apart from Hyderabad, which has stroke-ready private hospitals, there are not many stroke-management facilities equipped with enough infrastructure and trained manpower to handle brain strokes. Even at State-run hospitals, except for Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), which is a quasi-government healthcare facility, the others in the city and districts are not equipped enough to handle stroke victims.

Almost all stroke victims from districts are first admitted to a local hospital from where the doctors refer them to a higher tertiary level private hospital in Hyderabad. As a result, all the major corporate hospitals in Hyderabad have a very well developed stroke-ready management facilities.

What should a family do for a stroke patient?

Doctors advise people to focus on FAST (face, arm, speech and time) principle while dealing with stroke victims. Among typical stroke victims, the face tends to droop, arms become weak and speech slurry. Close relatives and friends must watch for these symptoms. Patients must be taken to a stroke-ready hospital in quick time, typically between 4.5 hours and 6 hours. Family members can make patients lie down on one side and should never try or force-feed them with water or food. If the person is wearing tight clothes, loosen them immediately. A pillow can be kept under the head of the patient and wait for assistance.

Risk factors for strokes

Diabetes, hypertension and external factors such as smoking, alcohol and heart ailments continue to remain the top risk factors that the Indian population grapple with to control brain strokes. There are studies that pointed out that 24 per cent of heart patients are susceptible to brains strokes.

Stroke patients need to be rushed to a stroke-ready hospital. It’s equally important for family members to be aware about the existence of the nearest stroke-ready centre. Such centres are usually equipped with CT scan, neurologist, Intensivist and trained personnel who can immediately administer the patients with thrombolytic therapy, which is vital to save the lives of stroke victims.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .