Officials to slam brakes on speeding in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

By | Published: 11:21 pm 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Authorities at Amrabad Tiger Reserve, vexed with overspeeding vehicles, putting drivers and others in danger, and causing death of wild animals trying to cross the road, will penalise violators on the nearly 60-km stretch that runs through the reserve.

The official speed limit on the road that runs past Eagalpenta village where the reserve limit ends and on to Srisailam, is 30 kmph. “It is common to find vehicles being driven at 80 kmph or even more,” a top forest department official said.

The reserve’s Field Director CP Vinod Kumar told Telangana Today: “In fact, we are in the process of also setting up toll gate style checkposts at Mannanur and Eagalpenta. Every vehicle that passes them will be photographed at both ends. And anyone violating the speed limit will be caught on CCTV cameras while the speed guns will record the speed. We have plans to immediately ticket them with penalties as they exit at either end of the reserve.”

Speed breakers

He said “we have also discussed the laying of speed breakers at regular intervals on the road. Work on this will begin soon.” Vinod Kumar said the speed limit was placed for a reason. “It is for the safety of the people and wildlife. And we also want people to enjoy their drive through the reserve. Just by driving slowly with care, they are likely to see some wild animals too.”

It is not uncommon on the section in the reserve of the two-lane highway connecting Hyderabad with Srisailam to find dead animals and birds hit by speeding vehicles. There have also been incidents of people getting injured and even dying as they do not have time to react when a wild animal tries to cross the road and consequently hit the animal. In the last such tragic incident, a young man died on this past New Year’s Eve of wounds suffered as he rammed his motorcycle into a Sambar deer crossing the road in the forest.

One of the deer’s antlers had pierced the young man’s neck and he died while being brought to the city for treatment after forest department officials and the local police rushed him first to Achampet town, near Mannanur for treatment. The doctors recommended that they could do little to help him and the young man was being brought to the city and he died on the way, officials said.

On an average, about 500 to 600 private vehicles pass through the road in the reserve each day. During festivals and particularly on Shivaratri, the traffic increases to up to 2,000 vehicles.

The road is closed from 9 pm to 6 am every day to provide space for wildlife to cross from one side of the forest to the other. Among the common animals who fall victims are Rhesus Macaques, the common monkeys that sit by the road side near speed breakers and have become used to waiting regularly for food from people in the vehicles.