Brand value of PV Sindhu hits a new high

Hyderabad: Post-World Championship title, the brand value of PV Sindhu is set to touch a new high. The 24-year-old shuttler, who is in the top two, along with Virat Kohli, as far as endorsements are concerned in the country, has already been promoting 14 brands since the past few years.

“Sindhu is a sponsors’ delight. This world championship will add value,” said Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Baseline Ventures, which markets her endorsements. Her annual per brand value could double from Rs 1.5 crore.

Sindhu has reportedly has a total earnings of $5.5 million and is tied for the 13th place in latest The Highest-Paid Female Athletes 2019 list released by Forbes that includes prize money, salaries, bonuses, endorsements and appearance fees between June 2018 and June 2019.

Kohli has the highest value of worth Rs 200 crore. Mishra said the point Sindhu is already No 1 female athlete of the country as far as endorsements were concerned. ”Even before winning the World championship title, she was promoting 14 brands. This title is another feather in her cap and her brand value will also shoot up. It has been consistent. We are already in discussions with other brands, some of them before the Worlds and some after the championship. She is easily one of the saleable brands and has stolen the hearts of the people. We are sure more will come.’’

Sindhu has been the star value for the last two years. “We are working very closely with Sindhu in the last three years. Sindhu is the most amazing person. Even after so much success she has not changed. She is still the same simple girl. The best part, every sponsor likes her discipline and dedication. They have always nice words to say. She comes on time, does her work before she goes back home. Despite these shooting schedules, she never misses her fitness and match practices. That is part of her commitment. We are super excited with her new success. We are a part of her wonderful journey. Sindhu’s family has always been supportive,’’ Mishra all praise of Sindhu.

Go for gold in olympics: Governor

Governor ESL Narasimhan exhorted Badminton World Federation (BWF) world champion P V Sindhu to win the gold medal in the 2020 Olympics as well and bring laurels to the nation.

At a felicitation function at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, Narasimhan said Sindhu was the pride of the nation and the pride of Telangana as well. He wished she would visit the Raj Bhavan again after her victory in the 2020 Olympics.

Recalling her visit to the Raj Bhavan after she won the silver medal in 2016, Narasimhan said he had wished her success for 2019 and now again for 2020 Olympics.

Sindhu’s coach Gopichand said the blessings of the Governor during her last visit to Raj Bhavan in 2016 helped her win the gold medal and that his blessings would certainly help her emerge victorious in the Olympics as well.

Sindhu too expressed confidence that she would visit the Raj Bhavan again in 2020 and make every effort to bring more laurels to the nation.

