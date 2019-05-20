BRAOU, Apollo to offer course in healthcare mgmt

By | Published: 12:54 am 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. B.R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) in collaboration with Apollo Institute of Health Care Management (AIHCM) and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is offering MBA in Hospital and Health Care Management. Applications are invited from candidates seeking admissions for the academic year 2019-20. The last date for applying is June 17.

The online applications can be submitted through the university portal www.braouonline.in. The registration fee of Rs.1,200 is charged for general and BC candidates, and Rs.800 for SC and STs. The fee has to be paid through debit/credit cards or TS/AP Online franchisee centre.

An entrance test will be held at BRAOU campus, Hyderabad on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Candidates can download their hall tickets two days before the examination from the university website www.braou.ac.in or www.braouonline.in. Further details can be obtained through the websites www.braou.ac.in, www.apolloihcm.ac.in, www.kimshospitals.com, or contact BRAOU on 040-23680441/241/246, AIHCM on 040-23556850/23543269, KIMS on 9949362459

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.