BRAOU degree examinations from October 5

By | Published: 5:35 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will conduct undergraduate (CBCS) and (3-YDC) examinations from October 5.

In a press release on Wednesday, the BRAOU said UG (CBCS) VI semester examinations will be held from October 5 to 10, V-semester examinations from October 11 to 16 and I-semester examinations from November 7 to17.

The university has scheduled degree old batches III year examinations from October 18 to 23, II year examinations from October 27 to November 2, and I year examinations from November 4 to 7. The exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For detailed exam time-table, students can visit the university portal www.braouonline.in and for further information, can visit BRAOU study centres or contact helpdesk numbers on 7382929570/580/590/600.

