BRAOU exams from April 29

By | Published: 12:48 am 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will conduct annual examinations for BA/BCom/BSc undergraduate programmes from April 29. The first spell examinations for third-year degree students and for old batches will be conducted from April 29 to May 4, whereas for second-year exams will be held from May 6 to 11.

For the first-year students, undergraduate examinations will be held from May 13 to 16. The timings of examinations are from 2 pm to 5 pm daily. Students can download their hall tickets from the university portal www.braouonline.in two days before the commencement of examinations. The last date for payment of examination fee through TS/AP Online or debit/credit card is March 29. For more details, contact on 040-23680240/241.

