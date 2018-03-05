BRAOU extends last date

By | Published: 12:28 am 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has extended the last date for online registrations for Eligibility Test (ET) 2018 up to March 22.

Candidates with or without any formal educational qualification are eligible to appear for the ET provided they have completed 18 years of age by July 1, 2018. Candidates who wish to appear for ET should register online through TS/APOnline centres in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by paying registration fee of Rs.310.

Meanwhile, the test, instead of the earlier announced date of March 11, will be held on April 8.