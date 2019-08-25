BRAOU extends fee date

By | Published: 12:52 am 12:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Dr BR Ambedkar Open University has extended the last date for submitting online applications for direct admissions into undergraduate, post-graduate, PG diplomas and certificates programmes for the academic year 2019-20 without a late fee till August 31.

The university is offering BA, BCom and BSc programmes at UG level and MA, MCom, MSc, MBA, BLISc, MLISc at postgraduate level. The tuition fee can be paid in cash through TS/AP Online centres or credit card / debit card.

For further details, candidates can visit university portal www.braouonline.in or can contact the help desk on 7382929570, 7382929580, 7382929590 and 7382929600. Meanwhile, the varsity announced examination results of first year spell-I examinations of BA, BCom and BSc programmes that were conducted in May 2019. The results have been made available on the varsity website https://www.braouonline.in/

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .