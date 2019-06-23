BRAOU extends last date for Health Care Management

By | Published: 12:27 am 3:54 pm

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) in collaboration with Apollo Institute of Health Care Management (AIHCM) and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is offering MBA in Hospital and Health Care Management). The last date for submission of application form has been extended till July 7.

The admission is based on an entrance test that will be conducted on July 21 from 10.30 am to 12 noon at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University Campus, Hyderabad. Interested candidates can contact BRAOU on 040-23680441/241/246 or AIHCM on 040-23556850/23543269 or KIMS on 040-9949362459 for more information. Details can also obtained by visit the website www.apolloihcm.ac.in, www.braou.ac.in and www.kimshospitals.com.