BRAOU invites application for Mphil, PhD

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the admission into MPhil & PhD programmes in English, Hindi, Telugu, Commerce, Education, Economics, History, Library & Information Science, Political Science, Public Administration and Sociology for the academic year 2020-21.

The entrance test for admission into MPhil and PhD programmes will be held on January 19, 2020. The registration for MPhil, and PhD can be done through online only. Candidates were advised to visit the university portal www.braouonline.in and pay the requisite fee at any TS/AP Online Centres or through Debit/Credit card. The last date for registration and payment of fee is December 31. For further details, contact Ph: 23680411/241.

