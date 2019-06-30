BRAOU invites applications for direct admissions

By | Published: 12:45 am 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University has invited online applications for direct admission into BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc, MBA, BLISc, MLISc, PG diplomas and certificate programmes for the academic year 2019-20.

The admission prospectus has been made available on the University portal www.braouonline.in and it is also available free of cost at all the UG/PG Study Centres in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Students can contact on help desk numbers 7382929570, 7382929580, 7382929590 and 7382929600 for guidance on admissions. The last date to apply is August 16.

