BRAOU invites applications for ET

By | Published: 12:48 am 4:41 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University has invited online applications for Eligibility Test (ET) which is being conducted second time on August 4. Candidates who do not possess intermediate or its equivalent qualification are eligible to appear for the ET. However, the applicants should attain 18 years by July 1, 2019.

The registration can be done through the university portal www.braouonline.in and last date for applying is July 25. For more details can be obtained by visiting the web portal of the university. The successful candidates in the ET will be given admissions to undergraduate programmes of the varsity.

