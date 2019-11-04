BRAOU pre-PhD/ MPhil exams

By | Published: 12:42 am 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will conduct pre-PhD and MPhil part-I examinations on November 23 and 24 respectively from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Students are advised to visit the university portal: www.braouonline.in or www.braou.ac.in for examination registration. Students have to pay fee through TS/ AP. Online Centres or Debit/Credit card only. The last date for online registration and payment of examination fee is November 19.

Meanwhile, the university has extended the last date for registration and payment of PG annual examination (Spell-I) fee for the M.A, MC&PR, M.Com, M.Sc, MBA, M.LISc B.LISc and all PG diplomas, certificate programmes till November 5.

