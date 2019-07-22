BRAOU releases exams date

By | Published: 12:56 am 5:22 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will conduct first year second semester examinations of undergraduate programmes from August 26 to September 1 from 2 pm to 5pm. The last date for registration is August 13.

The university advised students to visit the university portal www.braouonline.in for registrations. The students have to pay practical exam fee along with theory exam fee as a single payment through T.S/A.P. Online Centres or Debit/Credit card only, the varsity said. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the university website two days before commencement of examinations. Further details can be obtained by contacting 040- 23680240/241/254.

